Burke Ward turns 125

Burke Ward Public School’s Principal Kate Hogg and School Captains, Sienna Thompson (left) and Akira Stubing, in their costumes in front of the new mural to celebrate the school’s 125th anniversary. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Burke Ward Public School’s Principal Kate Hogg and School Captains, Sienna Thompson (left) and Akira Stubing, in their costumes in front of the new mural to celebrate the school’s 125th anniversary. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Burke Ward Public School is celebrating 125 years of education this week with a new mural and garden, the unearthing of a time capsule and a dress-up day.

School Principal, Kate Hogg, said the anniversary was a pretty huge milestone.

“North have celebrated their 125 years and to think that we’ve been educating kids here at Burke Ward for 125 years is pretty amazing,” said Mrs Hogg.

Please log in to read the whole article.