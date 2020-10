Readers regain right to roam

Library coordinator Tracy Fraser (front) and Broken Hill City Library staff are overjoyed at being allowed to take down the COVID barriers. PICTURE: Myles Burt Library coordinator Tracy Fraser (front) and Broken Hill City Library staff are overjoyed at being allowed to take down the COVID barriers. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The Broken Hill City Library will is taking down its barriers on Monday to once again allow people to browse freely.

The barriers have been in place since the COVID reopening on June 1 and Library coordinator Tracy Fraser said the announcement was welcome because people had not been able to sit or even look through the collections.

“When you can’t go in to pick a book off the shelf, to just read what it’s about, there’s that level of frustration and disappointment,” Ms Fraser said.

