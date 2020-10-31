Hazardous waste storage info sought

Tellus’ geological waste repository, 240km north-west of Kalgoorie. The repository proposed for a site south of Broken Hill would look much like this. Tellus’ geological waste repository, 240km north-west of Kalgoorie. The repository proposed for a site south of Broken Hill would look much like this.

By Emily McInerney

City Council has voted to seek information from councils in Western Australia and the Northern Territory that have waste repositories similar to the one being proposed for an area south of the city.

At Wednesday night’s monthly meeting, Councillor Tom Kennedy put forward a motion questioning how the Tellus company’s Waste Repository would affect tourism, and labelled the project a “toxic waste dump”.

The repository would be about 45km from the city and accept waste deemed as ‘hazardous’ such as soil containing diesel and petrol, asbestos, electrical goods, solar panels, and batteries.

Please log in to read the whole article.