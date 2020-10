Big baiting, collaring mission accomplished

(From left) Darren Marshall, General Manager at Southern Queensland Landscapes, Grant Davis, Senior Biosecurity Officer with Western Local Land Services and Bruce Duncan, Western NSW Wild Dog Coordinator with NSW Farmers collaring a feral pig as part of the ‘Western Tracks’ project. PICTURE: Western Local Land Services (From left) Darren Marshall, General Manager at Southern Queensland Landscapes, Grant Davis, Senior Biosecurity Officer with Western Local Land Services and Bruce Duncan, Western NSW Wild Dog Coordinator with NSW Farmers collaring a feral pig as part of the ‘Western Tracks’ project. PICTURE: Western Local Land Services

By Annette Northey

One of the largest coordinated wild dog aerial baiting programs in Western NSW has been completed.

It was conducted by Western Local Land Services (WLLS) in collaboration with landholders who are members of 18 pest management and Western Landcare groups.

Between the end of August and mid-October, a total of 159,291 baits were laid over about 10.3 million hectares of land from Enngonia in the north-east to Broken Hill in the west, and from near Pooncarie in the south-west to Mt Hope in the south-east.

