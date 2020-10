West stick with the best

West Football Club Chairman, Wincen Cuy, with League coaches David Ruddock and Chris Jones, and (back) Reserves Coach Brent King. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson West Football Club Chairman, Wincen Cuy, with League coaches David Ruddock and Chris Jones, and (back) Reserves Coach Brent King. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

West Broken Hill Football Club is sticking with the coaches chosen for the 2020 season, despite no football being played this year.

For the 2021 season, the league coaches are David Ruddock and Chris Jones, while Brent King will get a chance to officially coach his first season of reserves.

Club Chairman, Wincen Cuy, said they decided to keep the trio in charge as they were confident in their choices last year.

