Cricket swings into action

Casey Ferguson earlier this year ... he snared four wickets at the weekend. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Casey Ferguson earlier this year ... he snared four wickets at the weekend. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Emily Ferguson

After a couple of weekends off thanks to unusual wet weather in Broken Hill, the Barrier District Cricket League had a full schedule of matches last weekend.

Barrier District Cricket League Chairman Tobias Hack spoke about each of the matches played this past weekend, each with a range of talent on display.

There was just the one B Grade match over the weekend with the other game cancelled due to issues with the Zinc Oval due to overnight rain.

