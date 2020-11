Report reveals breach

Mayor Darriea Turley (right) was presented with copies of the report by (from left) Mark Merritt, Susie Peake and Cath Eaglesham. PICTURE: Craig Brealey Mayor Darriea Turley (right) was presented with copies of the report by (from left) Mark Merritt, Susie Peake and Cath Eaglesham. PICTURE: Craig Brealey

By Craig Brealey

A special Citizens Inquiry into the disaster on the Barka/Darling River and Menindee Lakes last year has found that governments had breached their obligations and broken international law.

Irrigation had been put before the basic needs of human beings and the survival of the river system and the animals that rely on it, according to the inquiry.

This, it found, breached the Water Act and obligations under federal and international law as they relate to waterways of world importance and the rights of First Nations people.

