Firefighters remove suspect substance

By Michael Murphy

Police called firefighters to help remove up to ten containers of an unknown substance found when they searched a Morgan Street property on Monday evening.

Fire Station Officer Don Peters said 16 firefighters from the Central and South brigades took part in the operation, which took more than two hours.

The unmarked containers each held between two and ten litres of liquid and they were located outside and inside the house.

