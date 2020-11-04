City chief resigns

City Council’s General Manager James Roncon is set to resign from his position in the city’s top job and move to Armidale to be closer to his family.

Mr Roncon has accepted an offer to serve as Armidale City Council’s General Manager, and the appointment was made official at an Extraordinary Meeting held in Armidale yesterday.

Broken Hill City Council recently extended Mr Roncon’s tenure by another five years, but he said he could not pass up an opportunity to work closer to his family.

