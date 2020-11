An Aussie Story

ABC meets BDT ... The Australian Story crew in the Barrier Truth’s newsroom. (From left), Michael Murphy, Robert Mackay (ABC), Annette Northey, Quentin Davis (ABC), Lisa McGregor (ABC), Craig Brealey and Emily Ferguson. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt ABC meets BDT ... The Australian Story crew in the Barrier Truth’s newsroom. (From left), Michael Murphy, Robert Mackay (ABC), Annette Northey, Quentin Davis (ABC), Lisa McGregor (ABC), Craig Brealey and Emily Ferguson. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

By Emily Ferguson

The city is well aware of the struggles the Barrier Daily Truth has faced this year, but now the rest of the country is about find out through the popular ABC television series, “Australian Story”.

The “Australian Story” crew comprising producer Lisa McGregor, cameraman Quentin Davis and sound recordist Robert Mackay came to Broken Hill to document the newspaper’s story.

The show features interviews with General Manager Gavin Schmidt, Editor Michael Murphy, mining company executive Robert Williamson and several staff.

Please log in to read the whole article.