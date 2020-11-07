Broken Hill Tennis Championships

By Just Wide

The Broken Hill Tennis Association held its annual singles and doubles championship events in the past week and a bit.

The city’s best of the best played their hearts out down at the local courts across four exciting nights.

Patrick Reincke took out the Open Singles Championship on Monday night, downing young Josh Niarros in the final.

