New medical centre on way

By By Emily Ferguson

Interhealth Family Practice’s Heather Pearce and businessman Steve Radford have combined to bring a highly sought-after service to the people of the Far West to improve health outcomes through a large multidisciplinary health and medical centre.

Heather Pearce said Interhealth Family Practice is rebranding as a Thrive Medical and relocating to the old Legion Club, which is 170 Crystal Street.

“We’ll be going into partnership with Steve Radford and creating a new company and this will also provide an MRI, CT, X-Ray and Ultrasound,” she said.

