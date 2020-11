Cohen’s back for 2021

From left: Cohen Turner with CWA members Lorraine Kuerschner, Kathleen Gilby, Vicki Schiply and Fiona Hotchin and their Australian Firefighter Calendars. PICTURE: Tom Seward

By Emily Ferguson

Firefighter Cohen Turner has again been selected for four of the 2021 Australian Firefighter Calendars and he donated the money earnt from featuring in the calendars to the Country Women’s Association.

For each time a firefighter is featured in the calendar they get a sum of money, from last year’s photoshoot Cohen featured three times in the 2020 calendar and this time around he will feature four times in the 2021 calendars.

The Australian Firefighter’s Calendar photoshoot this year took place in August on the Gold Coast.

