Foundation remains in good, strong hands

The new Chairman of Foundation Broken Hill John Lynch (left) with his pioneering predecessor Vince Gauci who has retired from the job after 20 years. PICTURE: Myles Burt The new Chairman of Foundation Broken Hill John Lynch (left) with his pioneering predecessor Vince Gauci who has retired from the job after 20 years. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

After 20 years at the helm of Foundation Broken Hill, Vince Gauci stood down as chairman yesterday.

Now the baton passes to another of the city’s favourite sons, John Lynch OAM, who was unanimously endorsed by board members at the Foundation’s Annual General Meeting.

Just like Mr Gauci, the mining engineer who rose to the top, Mr Lynch excelled in his career with the Royal Flying Doctor Service to become its Chief Executive Officer.

