New airport cafe takes flight

(From left) Craig Ferguson and Jodie Beattie with Mayor Darriea Turley, real estate agent Zeta Bennett and Council’s General Manager James Roncon. (From left) Craig Ferguson and Jodie Beattie with Mayor Darriea Turley, real estate agent Zeta Bennett and Council’s General Manager James Roncon.

The city’s newest cafe will be fully opened today when Jodi Beattie and Craig Ferguson launch their “28Eighty” at the Broken Hill Airport.

The cafe features an entirely new commercial-grade kitchen and will offer a greatly expanded range of food and freshly cooked meals.

Craig and Jodi said they were excited to offer their varied menu to locals and visitors alike.

