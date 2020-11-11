MP backs Barrier Truth with grant

Mark Coulton MP with the editor of the Barrier Truth, Michael Murphy, in the newspaper's editorial office.

The Barrier Truth has been awarded $34,152 from the Federal Government to improve its digital services for customers and help keep staff employed.

The grant came courtesy of the work of local Federal MP, Mark Coulton, who is also the Minister for Regional Communications.

“This grant will keep local journalists in jobs and ensure quality reporting continues to be available in the Far West,” Mr Coulton said. “Congratulations to the Barrier Truth team on your success.”

