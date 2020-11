Honour the Fallen

Broken Hill RSL Sub Branch secretary Allen Turner (left) and president Des Kennedy. A ceremony to commemorate fallen soldiers was first held here in 1917 when a plaque was unveiled by Captain Arthur Blackburn VC to remember locals lost in the war. PICTURE: Myles Burt Broken Hill RSL Sub Branch secretary Allen Turner (left) and president Des Kennedy. A ceremony to commemorate fallen soldiers was first held here in 1917 when a plaque was unveiled by Captain Arthur Blackburn VC to remember locals lost in the war. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Wreaths will be laid today at the Cenotaph at 11am for Remembrance Day.

Broken Hill RSL Sub Branch president, Des Kennedy, said the ceremony was limited to 100 people due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Mr Kennedy said they’ll have a table with COVID signs and hand sanitiser for everyone in case it drew a large gathering.

