Scholarships a combined local effort

Former Willyama High School student, Sean Rothery, won the Eureka Benevolent Foundation Scholarship last year. PICTURE: Supplied Former Willyama High School student, Sean Rothery, won the Eureka Benevolent Foundation Scholarship last year. PICTURE: Supplied

By Annette Northey

A total of $63,000 in scholarships for Year 12 Broken Hill students bound for university next year is on offer from the Country Education Foundation of Australia (CEF), with applications closing soon.

There are also seperate scholarships for students wishing to undertake vocational training.

Students from Broken Hill and Willyama High Schools are invited to apply via www.cef.org.au/cef-extra before applications close on November 30, and eligible students must demonstrate their social and financial need.

