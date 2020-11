Cafe on high hopes for best

Broken Earth Cafe licensee Jim Hickey and owner Dan Powe feel their days may be numbered due to the NSW Government’s redevelopment plans for the Line of Lode. PICTURE: Myles Burt Broken Earth Cafe licensee Jim Hickey and owner Dan Powe feel their days may be numbered due to the NSW Government’s redevelopment plans for the Line of Lode. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Staff at The Broken Earth Cafe are savouring their time because the Line of Lode upgrade will result in their license being terminated.

The NSW Government last week announced the $3.95 million upgrade will involve redesigning and expanding the cafe as well as improving its kitchen and dining facilities.

But Broken Earth Cafe licensee Jim Hickey said while it was good to get some money into the city, it came at a cost for the business.

Please log in to read the whole article.