The spirit of the Tydvil

Broken Hill Distillery owner Eric Hanna was happy to see the first run of Gunpowder Gin last weekend. PICTURE: Myles Burt Broken Hill Distillery owner Eric Hanna was happy to see the first run of Gunpowder Gin last weekend. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The Broken Hill Distillery at the Tydvil Hotel is now operational after their first locally-produced gin was pumped into the bottle.

Owner Eric Hanna said the first batch of spirit had been named Gunpowder Gin and that the test was a success, and went down well with staff and others who had been offered a sample.

“Everyone’s had a taste and it was spot on,” Mr Hanna said.

