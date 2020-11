Pedalling to Packsaddle

Team Broken Hill (from left) Nigel Lawrence, Mark Craven, Tim Ferguson and Nash Mitchell push off for Packsaddle this morning. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Team Broken Hill (from left) Nigel Lawrence, Mark Craven, Tim Ferguson and Nash Mitchell push off for Packsaddle this morning. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Four local cyclists will embark on a bike ride to Packsaddle today as part of the 2020 Virtual Ride for Sick Kids.

Team Broken Hill cyclists Mark Craven, Tim Ferguson, Nash Mitchell and Nigel Lawrence will take a 400 kilometre round trip from McDonalds to Packsaddle over the course of two days.

It is part of their ongoing fundraising efforts for Ronald McDonald House Adelaide and the sick children who stay there when they’re away from home for treatment.

