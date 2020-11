The young keeping the faith

(From left) Reverend Helen Ferguson, Grace Molloy, Bishop Donald Kirk, and Rebecca and Lillian Singleton at St James Church where the three teenagers were confirmed. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt (From left) Reverend Helen Ferguson, Grace Molloy, Bishop Donald Kirk, and Rebecca and Lillian Singleton at St James Church where the three teenagers were confirmed. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

By Myles Burt

Three young ladies have been confirmed in a ceremony conducted in the Anglican Church by the Bishop of Riverina.

At St James Church in Wilson Street on Sunday, Grace Molloy, Rebecca Singleton and Lillian Singleton were confirmed by The Right Reverend Donald Kirk.

Bishop Kirk said a confirmation was when a person confirms the promises made by their Godparents at their baptism.

Please log in to read the whole article.