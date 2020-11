Y’s Men reach proud milestone

(From left) Y’s Men’s Club Foundation member Ron Symons, president Geoff Webb and Foundation member Ron Farquhar. PICTURE: Myles Burt (From left) Y’s Men’s Club Foundation member Ron Symons, president Geoff Webb and Foundation member Ron Farquhar. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The local Y’s Men’s Club, which has raised about $1 million dollars for the city, is marking its 50th anniversary.

The club was formed on November 7, 1970 but has decided to postpone its celebrations due the disruption caused by the corona virus.

Foundation member, Ron Symons, said they’d rather hold an official event next year when a number of other Y’s Men’s Clubs, mainly from South Australia, will be able to join in.

