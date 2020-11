Roo coach raring to go

The South Football Club’s Senior Coach for the 2021 season, Darren ‘Boof’ Smith (centre) with assistant coaches Anthony Farquhar (left) and Casey Paull. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson The South Football Club’s Senior Coach for the 2021 season, Darren ‘Boof’ Smith (centre) with assistant coaches Anthony Farquhar (left) and Casey Paull. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

With more than 15 years’ coaching experience with the South Football Club, Darren ‘Boof’ Smith has been appointed senior coach for the 2021 season.

Smith has coached many seasons in junior grades, most recently leading the South Under 18s to premiership success last year.

“I’m pretty lucky and I feel very humbled and super privileged to be given this by the South Footy Club,” said Smith.

