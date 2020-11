Travellers find refuge behind the Barrier

Monica Ronet, Leon Teale and their baby daughter, Tadhana, were happily relaxing in Sturt Park after journeying from the western side of the Eyre Peninsula to escape the SA COVID-19 lockdown on Wednesday. PICTURE: Myles Burt Monica Ronet, Leon Teale and their baby daughter, Tadhana, were happily relaxing in Sturt Park after journeying from the western side of the Eyre Peninsula to escape the SA COVID-19 lockdown on Wednesday. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The Barrier Highway was ablaze with headlights on Wednesday night as travellers looked to escape from South Australia before the COVID lockdown.

Leon Teale and his family were driving through SA to look at some properties when they decided to make a break for the NSW border after hearing the lockdown announcement.

Mr Teale said rather than taking a gamble on when the lockdown would lift, they powered across the state from Sheringa, 107kms north of Coffin Bay on the western side of the Eyre Peninsula, to Broken Hill.

