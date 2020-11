Crack-shot Casey honoured

Brian Casey at home with the certificate from the SA Rifle Association awarded him for 50 years with the West BH Rifle Club and a collection of his medals over the years. He is holding his old "three-o" with which he began shooting with the club, while on the table is the sleeker and far more accurate modern rifle. PICTURE: Craig Brealey

By Craig Brealey

Fifty years ago, Brian Casey joined the West Broken Hill Rifle Club and began target shooting with a World War II .303.

Now, to honour his service to the club, Brian has been awarded a 50-year membership certificate and gold badge from the South Australian Rifle Association.

The honour was presented - a little late due to Covid restrictions- by Club Captain, Peter Jackson.

