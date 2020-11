Gallery’s back with four new shows

John Hart in his studio with one of the 22 paintings from his exhibition 'Sample'. PICTURE: Annette Northey

By Annette Northey

A series of paintings meticulously developed over two years by local artist John Hart is one of four exhibitions that opened yesterday at the Regional Art Gallery.

Along with Mr Hart’s show, titled “Sample”, everyone is welcome to come and see an exhibition of paintings by Max Berry; the latest show by the local GAARA Arts Inc. (a group of female artists in Broken Hill); and this year’s offering of outstanding works by local HSC art students.

Mr Hart’s exhibition consists of 22 large abstract-like landscape paintings immediately arresting for their striking colours, but there is much more substance to these innovative works.

