Virus tests hit new high

Motorists queue outside the Drive Thru Testing Clinic at the Community Health in Crystal Street on Thursday when a record 61 people were tested. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Motorists queue outside the Drive Thru Testing Clinic at the Community Health in Crystal Street on Thursday when a record 61 people were tested. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

There had been a steep rise in COVID-19 testing numbers locally over the past few days due to the corona virus situation in South Australia, according to Far West Local Health District Chief Executive, Umit Agis.

“We have seen is a significant increase of people making themselves available for testing both at the Thomas Street Clinic and the Drive Thru,” Mr Agis said.

The health service experienced a record testing number on Thursday with 61 people going through the Drive Thru in a space of about three hours, he said.

