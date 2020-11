Diamond days

Ellen and Garry Stone at home where they will celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary tomorrow. PICTURE: Annette Northey Ellen and Garry Stone at home where they will celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary tomorrow. PICTURE: Annette Northey

By Annette Northey

Ellen and Garry Stone reflect on what has been a storybook marriage as they celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary tomorrow.

They were married on November 26, 1960, at the Oxide Street Methodist Church and, being loyal North FC supporters celebrated with about one hundred guests at the North Football Club.

The couple met at their workplace, Bailey’s Dry Cleaners, and Garry said from the moment he first saw Ellen he knew she was the one.

