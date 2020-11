Top effort by young filmmakers

‘The Punishers’ of Burke Ward, also known as the film crew who made and starred in their short film for the ‘Film By’ Online Film Festival. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson ‘The Punishers’ of Burke Ward, also known as the film crew who made and starred in their short film for the ‘Film By’ Online Film Festival. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Burke Ward Public School students have turned their pun humour into an entertaining short film as part of the ‘Film By’ Online Film Festival.

Brad Lardner, Teacher and Film By Coordinator said students from years three to six were involved in the filming, acting and editing processes of making a film.

They came up with the idea for their film during one of their brainstorming sessions, in which puns came up and they decided to roll with it. Lardner said the film showcases a lot of what the students have been learning in class writing lessons.

