Anna wins special award

Anna Bolton

Anna Bolton became the first Broken Hill Girl Guide to earn her BP Award in ten years, one of the Peak Achievement awards for Guides 10 to 14 years old, it is designed to challenge guides in every fundamental area of Guiding.

Anna said she was excited to have earnt her BP Award and she was proud of her achievements as it wasn’t an easy task, she has been working on her BP Award for the past two-and-a-half years.

The BP Award contains a series of challenges and activities, these show that Ann can plan, carry out, evaluate and stick at the 18 challenges she set for herself around Promise and Law, Guiding Traditions, Service, the Outdoors, World Guiding and the Patrol System.

