Netball boost

This is a concept plan for the upgrades to the O'Neill Sporting Complex, which is subject to change.

By Emily Ferguson

The O’Neill Sporting Complex is set to undergo a major upgrade, with the netball facilities to receive a significant transformation.

Broken Hill Netball Association (BHNA) President Parree Cadd said the association are very excited about the upgrades and that they cannot wait for it to begin.

“It’s so exciting and especially with the year that we’ve had, for good news to come out that we’re getting a new facelift it’s great news,” said Cadd.

