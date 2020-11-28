Rising netball star in Hill

Kiera Austin, Giants Netballer spent some time in Broken Hill this’ week speaking with students about the value of sport and study. Kiera Austin, Giants Netballer spent some time in Broken Hill this’ week speaking with students about the value of sport and study.

By Emily Ferguson

Up and coming star of the netball world, Giants Netballer Kiera Austin was in Broken Hill this week as part of Macquarie University’s Roadshow program.

In her third year with the Giants Netball team, Kiera was recognised with two awards at the 2020 Giants Gala Dinner after a stand out individual season.

She was recognised by her teammates for the Nissan Players’ Player Award, as well as becoming the youngest player to be awarded the HCF Most Valuable Player.

