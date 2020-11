Skater ‘wings it’ for Laos

Endurance skater Tom Drury has travelled 680kms from Melbourne on his trip so far, edging closer to the NSW border on his trek to raise funds for a new skate park in Laos. PICTURE: Tom Drury

By Myles Burt

A Broken Hill man is currently skateboarding from Melbourne to Cairns to raise money for Laos’s first ever skate park.

Having skated from Broken Hill to Menindee, Cockburn and Silverton, Endurance skater Tom Drury is now undertaking a gruelling 3,790km trip across the east coast with nothing but a 15kg backpack and his skateboard.

Mr Drury said it was always his plan to raise money for a skate park in Laos, but due to COVID-19 his plans were delayed.

