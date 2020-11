The longest season

A Grade premiers, St Joes Jesters 40 defeated Willyama Red 12. Back from left: Hollie Day, Kira Guthrie, Robyn Farrell, Nikki Evitts, Stephanie Turley (couldn’t play due to COVID restrictions), Rebecca Millsteed, (front from left) Sarah Parker, Sophie Palmer, Ellie Burgess and Marcia Paull. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson A Grade premiers, St Joes Jesters 40 defeated Willyama Red 12. Back from left: Hollie Day, Kira Guthrie, Robyn Farrell, Nikki Evitts, Stephanie Turley (couldn’t play due to COVID restrictions), Rebecca Millsteed, (front from left) Sarah Parker, Sophie Palmer, Ellie Burgess and Marcia Paull. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

The 2020 Netball season came to an end this week with the Grand Finals taking place on Tuesday night.

The season began back in February, the first time the Broken Hill Netball Association were to trial one long season rather than two shorter competitions; a summer and winter season. However after just three rounds played, the Coronavirus pandemic came to light and all community sport was halted, netball included.

It was announced that community sport in NSW could resume from July 1 and on the night of Tuesday July 23 netball was back in action but with many restrictions and precautions in place, to ensure the safety of players and officials.

Please log in to read the whole article.