Far West Auto slings Truth a set of wheels

Barrier Truth deliverer Bob Hawes (left) shows Far West Auto’s Mark Grundy the famous slingshot method of delivering the paper. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt Barrier Truth deliverer Bob Hawes (left) shows Far West Auto’s Mark Grundy the famous slingshot method of delivering the paper. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

By Estella Nagas

Mark Grundy and Far West Auto have donated a work vehicle to the Barrier Truth.

His kindness will contribute greatly, enhancing the livelihood of our town’s newspaper.

“I know the Barrier Truth is struggling, so I would love to support it, it is an important part of the community, and I want to see it continue and survive,” Mark said.

