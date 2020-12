Meat draw pulls in community cash

The Workies Meat Draw organisers (from left). Leeann Clogg, Sharon DeGoumois, Barb Milne and Sophie Milne at the “Corona Bar.” PICTURE: Emily Ferguson The Workies Meat Draw organisers (from left). Leeann Clogg, Sharon DeGoumois, Barb Milne and Sophie Milne at the “Corona Bar.” PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

A group of local women began a “Workies Meat Draw” as a way to keep local people and business engaged throughout the COVID period - and it has generated more than $60,000 for the community.

After the lockdown that isolated the entirety of the town, organisers Leeann Clogg, Sharon DeGoumois, Barb Milne and Sophie Milne created a virtual Meat Draw that consisted of numerous local businesses around town contributing gift vouchers or trays to raffle off to locals.

The first draw took place on April 1 with 37 people getting a ticket in the draw which was livestreamed from the “Corona Bar” in Leeann’s house, to now where the draws are taking place at the Workies Club with upwards of 400 people entering each week.

Please log in to read the whole article.