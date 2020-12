Wilcannia art honour

Dameke Harris, Kade Harris-Wilson, Neil Johnson, Robert Kerwin and Nicholas King working together on the painting. PICTURE: Lily Serres Dameke Harris, Kade Harris-Wilson, Neil Johnson, Robert Kerwin and Nicholas King working together on the painting. PICTURE: Lily Serres

By Myles Burt

Five students from Wilcannia Central School have had their artwork selected from among hundreds of entries for the NSW Schools Reconciliation Challenge.

Under the theme ‘Caring for Country’ it invited students to reflect on reconciliation. More than 600 students participated.

Wilcannia Central School Visual Arts teacher, Lily Serres, said having her students’ work chosen was very exciting.

