Hall of fame bid

Regional Development Australia Far West CEO, Michael Williams. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Regional Development Australia Far West CEO, Michael Williams. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

A Regional Sporting Hall of Fame is currently in development thanks to Regional Development Australia Far West.

The Far West NSW Sporting Hall of Fame (FWSHF) aims to preserve and celebrate the history of sport in the Far West region of NSW, inspiring generations to strive for their best in both sport and in life.

RDA Far West Chair, Mr Dave Gallagher said the Sporting Hall of Fame is a project they have been trying to establish for some time.

