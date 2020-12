Coburn Hotel open for business

New manager of the Coburn Hotel Lindsay Drusk is playing his part to revive the pub and the border town of Cockburn. PICTURE: Supplied

By Annette Northey

Coburn Hotel and the town of Cockburn, just 45 kms south of Broken Hill, has been thrown another lifeline with the arrival of an adventurous nomadic couple who are working their way around Australia.

Lindsay and Heather Drust answered a call on social media for a manager to re-open the Coburn Hotel, after the community voted unanimously for the Cockburn Progress Association to put in paid managers (hotel and post office) for three to six months.

They were both born in Broken Hill and lived here until they married in 1974.

