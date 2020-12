School gets into the spirit

Lifeline Broken Hill Country to Coast's Referral Support Meg Kelly with Alma Public School's Student Representative Council and their donated gifts. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Alma Public School have stepped into the festive season by giving presents to Lifeline Broken Hill Country to Coast for local children in need, in lieu of the usual Ulysses Toy Run.

Alma Public School Teacher and SRC Coordinator, Brady Prescott said this is an annual thing the school does and they wanted to continue the tradition.

“It’s the gift of giving, we do our part to help Broken Hill and everyone else so we do the best that we can and give the gifts,” said Ms Prescott.

