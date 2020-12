Well done, Mrs Butler

(Left) Deputy Mayor and BHCC representative Christine Adams along with (right) FWLHD Chief Executive Umit Agis congratulated (centre) NSW Senior Volunteer of the Year award winner Amelia Butler. PICTURE: Myles Burt (Left) Deputy Mayor and BHCC representative Christine Adams along with (right) FWLHD Chief Executive Umit Agis congratulated (centre) NSW Senior Volunteer of the Year award winner Amelia Butler. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Amelia Butler has won Senior Volunteer of the Year at the 2020 NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards.

Far West nominees gathered at the Broken Hill Community Health Centre on Thursday to watch the web-broadcasted event by The Centre of Volunteering.

When the award winner was announced, Ms Butler said she couldn’t believe her eyes.

