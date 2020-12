BJ to lead Dogs

North Football Club’s newly appointed Senior Coach, Brett ‘BJ’ Johnson (centre) with assistant coaches Josh Savage (left) and Jason Harwood are ready to tackle the 2021 season. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson North Football Club’s newly appointed Senior Coach, Brett ‘BJ’ Johnson (centre) with assistant coaches Josh Savage (left) and Jason Harwood are ready to tackle the 2021 season. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The North Broken Hill Football Club have elected a veteran Bulldog to lead the club as senior coach for the 2021 season.

Brett ‘BJ’ Johnson has taken the position of league coach and will be assisted by Josh Savage and Jason Harwood. The trio combined have a total of over one thousand games played in the blue and white, a feat that ensures they have what it takes to lead the club next season.

Johnson said the prospect of coaching has been on his mind for a few years but now was the right time to act on it. “I’ve sort of been thinking about it for the last three years and I knew there wasn’t many applications go in so I thought it was a good opportunity, my turn to put my hand in the ring and see what happens but I got lucky and got it so I’m really honoured,” he said.

