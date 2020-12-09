Fingerlings of hope

School students join NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to release Murray Cod into the river. School students join NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to release Murray Cod into the river.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian helped release 60,000 baby Murray Cod into the Darling River at Menindee this week.

Premier Berejiklian joined Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW Adam Marshall in the river township to oversee the DPIE Fisheries project.

The Premier Berejiklian said the return of the Murray Cod to the waterway was part of the NSW Government’s plan to help restock the ailing waterway.

