Lions, car dealer deliver for Vinnies

St Vincent de Paul’s Leo Woodman was more than happy to receive five cartons full of Christmas cakes from Lions Club’s Brian McCarthy, Far West Auto Dealer principal Marky Grundy and Lions Club’s Des Strickland. PICTURE: Myles Burt St Vincent de Paul’s Leo Woodman was more than happy to receive five cartons full of Christmas cakes from Lions Club’s Brian McCarthy, Far West Auto Dealer principal Marky Grundy and Lions Club’s Des Strickland. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Sixty Christmas cakes have been donated to St Vincent de Pauls for locals in need to help spread the festive spirit.

The generous donation was made by Far West Auto and the Broken Hill Lions Club, who delivered five cartons of cakes to the local St Vincent de Paul store on Argent Street.

The cakes were funded through money raised from the Lions Club car raffle at Westside Plaza, which closes on Friday, December 19.

