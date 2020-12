C’mon Southies, get motivated

South Football Club Vice Chairman Michael Bird and President Luke Hendry are disappointed that they were forced to postpone their AGM due to a lack of numbers. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The South Football Club was forced to postpone their Annual General Meeting (AGM) last weekend due to a lack of numbers,

Once before in the club’s history has this happened where they couldn’t host the AGM because not enough members were in attendance, South Football Club Chairman, Luke Hendry and Vice Chairman, Michael Bird said they were quite disappointed but are putting it down to complacency.

Hendry said they had 19 people turn up on the day.

