Scouts celebrate high achievers

(Front from left) - Henry McCoy and Emily Scott, (Back from left) Freya Holden and Gabby Forster. (Front from left) - Henry McCoy and Emily Scott, (Back from left) Freya Holden and Gabby Forster.

The Scout of the year awards for 3rd Broken Hill Sea Scouts were celebrated this week at their annual presentation night and Christmas celebration.

The event was held at the Broken Hill Regional Aquatic Centre with the Scouting families.

Joey of the Year - Henry McCoy. Henry was an avid participant in all activities, even during our amended virtual Scouting times. He enjoyed participating every week and was always polite, helpful and kind. Henry is the ideal representation of what a Joey Scout is.

