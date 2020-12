Popular officer calls it a day

Inspector Malcolm Andrews was honoured by fellow colleagues and officers during his retirement ceremony at the Broken Hill Police Station. PICTURE: Myles Burt Inspector Malcolm Andrews was honoured by fellow colleagues and officers during his retirement ceremony at the Broken Hill Police Station. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

After 37 years in the NSW Police Force, Inspector Malcolm Andrews has retired from his role at the Barrier Police District.

Insp. Andrews was piped out of the Broken Hill Police Station yesterday by colleagues and fellow officers before departing in a highway patrol vehicle.

The police veteran began his official career as Inspector in 2015, when he was in charge of Broken Hill and Wilcannia for some time.

