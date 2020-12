Retired couple in cat rescue

Christine Grenfell from 4 Paw Kitty Galore holds beautiful one-year-old Misty, who is on the lookout for a new forever home after her owner went into a nursing home. PICTURE: Annette Northey Christine Grenfell from 4 Paw Kitty Galore holds beautiful one-year-old Misty, who is on the lookout for a new forever home after her owner went into a nursing home. PICTURE: Annette Northey

By Annette Northey

A compassionate retired Broken Hill couple have gone above and beyond to help address the city’s stray cat problem by establishing a cat rescue on their premises, funded from their own pockets.

Christine and Ray Grenfell, both retired, agreed to take on some cats and kittens to help out local veterinarian Guillaume ‘Tabby’ Tabuteau when he ceased operation of his animal pound.

“People were trying to find where to take cats and kittens and he asked if we’d do it, so we ended up starting a rescue,” Christine said.

Please log in to read the whole article.