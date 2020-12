Tyres dumped in scrub

Tyres found dumped illegally just outside of Broken Hill. PICTURE: Supplied

People are being urged to keep an eye out for tyres dumped illegally in the bush.

Council are urging residents to be vigilant after about 30 tonnes of tyres were illegally dumped in the regeneration area in two separate incidents over the last six months.

They picked up 17 tonnes of tyres from one bush site after a report from a concerned citizen last week, and 1200 tyres were found dumped in a huge heap during July.

